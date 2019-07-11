The University of Texas will be free to teach students with incomes below $65 thousand a year
To facilitate the residents ‘ access to higher education the University of Texas on July 9 announced the intention to grant fully covering the tuition scholarships for students whose families earn less than $ 65,000 per year.
For these purposes the Council of the University established a Fund in the amount of $ 160 million which will be funded from Permanent University Fund of the state, the first scholarships will be issued in the fall of 2020. The money will Supplement existing Federal and local programs of financial aid, writes USA Today.
This step will allow the University to fully Fund the training of more than 8,600 students. The newly created Fund will also help to reduce the financial burden on additional 5700 students in the state whose families have income less than 125 000 dollars per year. Part of the funding comes from oil and gas royalties derived from lands in West Texas that are owned by the state.
“We all know about the difficulties that families face while training their children. Now we have carried out the conversion of one Fund to another, which will help to pay for education for many working families in Texas,” said Chairman of the Council of the University Kevin Eltype.
A new program at the University of Texas applies only to residents of the state and will cover the tuition of students, but not additional living expenses, which in the 2019-2020 school year, estimated to be about 17 thousand dollars. Tuition at the University for residents of Texas is 10 314 dollars.
The gold standard for universities is to make the decision on admission, based on his knowledge, not a financial one. Therefore, the colleges sometimes promise to cover up to 100% of the financial costs for talented students through scholarships, rather than loans.
Despite this, universities do not always cover all the expenses of the students, which means that students may still have to borrow or go into debt to fully Finance their education.
This usually occurs when financial need of a student calculated on the basis of its application for Federal student aid, undervalued, and their real ability to pay for College is actually lower than suggested by the program. Because of this “expected family contribution” in the program is often criticized, calling it an unrealistic estimate of how much money the students or their families can spend to pay for the education.
Therefore, some universities have developed their own system for calculating the financial possibilities of students and often offer assistance, which is not based on estimates of “expected family contribution”. For example, the University of Michigan from January 2018 offers free education to residents of the state whose families earned less than $ 65,000 per year.
And rice University, a private institution in Texas, announced in 2018 that it will cover the full cost of education through grants instead of loans for students whose families earn less than 130 000 per year.