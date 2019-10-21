The unkillable army jeep showed in the video
Startup Defenture started designing their cars in 2013 and two years ago, engineers demonstrated to the world its first model. The company produces multi-purpose crossovers for military purposes with unique capabilities.
The most not killed the SUV was Defenture GRF 5.12 with all-wheel drive and independent suspension for each wheel. The car is offered in four trim levels: pickup truck, auto for medical purposes, patrol service and cargo van. The machine can boast with special devices that allow to transport it by air and installation on it of weapons and equipment for the military.
The weight of the vehicle is only 2450 kg, but he is able to lift the load of 2,150 lbs. Under the hood runs a turbo engine with an output of 217 HP and is assisted by automatic 6-speed transmission. Power reserve up to 800 kilometers, and the power unit is adapted for operation with different fuels.
The ground clearance of the car is 345 mm, there is the option to lock the differential and drive on a low gear.