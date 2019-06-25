The upcoming crossover Lotus disguised as Lynk & Co
In the Network appeared spy photos of the world’s first SUV of the brand Lotus.
In fact, the British company has applied a rather effective disguise, which so carefully hides the Lotus first SUV that at first glance you might think that it’s a prototype crossover Lynk & Co. However, some of the details, according to experts say that this is a test instance of the British SUV.
First of all, the model got close to the headquarters of the Lotus in Hotele. In addition, the British brand now owned by the Geely group, which also owns the brands Volvo and Lynk & Co, and earlier it became known that Lotus SUV will use the platform, borrowed from the Swedish manufacturer. The prototype got wide wheel arches, probably for the wheels increased radius. Stretched wheelbase also indicates the size of the sports SUV Lotus.
As for the rear of the car, then there opens before us the most interesting: the lack of exhaust pipes, which indicates that this is a prototype electrically-powered or plug-in hybrid. Earlier, the head of the company Jean-Marc Gayles hinted that Lotus can benefit from hybrid technology developed by Volvo.