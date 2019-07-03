The updated Audi A6 has received a four-cylinder engine
The German automaker issued a press release according to which the family Audi A6 2020 model year will get a version with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, the output of which is 248 HP of power and 370 Nm of torque.
Pair the unit will be uncontested 7-speed automatic transmission with double clutch. Audi claims that the A6 four-cylinder can accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.
Like other model A6 2020, the version with four-cylinder comes standard with all-wheel drive Audi Quattro. New also received led lights, a warning system exit from the occupied lane, 19-inch alloy wheels, the new Audi MMI interface with two touch screens, navigation, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
New engine equipped with two modifications of the Audi A6 Premium and Premium Plus. Prices for the Audi A6 2.0 T Premium 2020 model year starts at 55 095 dollars, or about 3.49 million rubles on the current exchange rate, while the Premium Plus, which has advanced list of options, will cost 58 795 dollars.
In addition, Audi has expanded the complete set of additional packages for the model A6. Now the steering wheel is heated comes with the Convenience package and the top package modifications Plus installs Premium four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, rear heated seat, Luggage compartment with electric, and multi-color ambient interior lighting.
The Black Optics package comes back and adds a glossy black grille and window trim, and 20-inch wheels. Virtual dashboard Audi also available and can be with compatibility with Google Earth and 4G LTE.