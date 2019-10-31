The updated BMW 5 Series 2021 fell photospin
Two prototypes of Bavaria in different bodies were legendary track.
New spy pictures we can see two prototypes, passing the nürburgring.
About them we will tell.
The first car — dark blue 5 Series Touring, which is very similar to a test version that motorists saw earlier October, informs a portal “32cars.ru”. It is hidden under the same amount of camouflage, and even endowed with the same wheels, but for registration numbers we understand that this is a different car.
Masking on the front, obviously, includes forged components, but we cannot see the headlights that will acquire new internal graphics and more pronounced led signature daylight.
Also there is a photo of the dark blue prototype sedan, which runs on big wheels hiding massive brake calipers. There is no doubt, this is not the full model M5, and, most likely, the high-performance model with a diesel engine, which is equipped with M Performance package. Restyled M550d is probably a good assumption.
Speaking of units, the facelift 5-series, expected to be equipped with a new hybrid option.
Previously declared as 545e xDrive, it will share with its plug-in powertrain with 745e xDrive iPerformance, which means that under the hood will be located 3.0-liter turbo-gear with six in a duet with an electric motor.
By assumption, the combined system of PHEV 5er output of the combined system will be about 375 horsepower.
We should wait for the LCI 5 series in the second half of 2020, just in time for the 2021 model year.