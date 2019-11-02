The updated Hyundai Grandeur showed in the teaser
A few days ago we saw the first teasers of the body of Hyundai Grandeur and today, thanks to our South Korean partner AutoPost we have new images and information about the changes that we expect post-update sedan.
New images have allowed us to see the new touch screen controls for air conditioning instead of buttons and a small touchpad to control the screen in the Mercedes-Benz models. The cabin is fitted with two large 12.3-inch screen instrument panel and the multimedia complex. It is also reported that due to the increase in wheelbase, space for rear passengers has become greater.
Hyundai calls its new design language “sensual sportiness”, and this is evident in the smooth profile, interesting front optics, which is in perfect harmony with the attractive grille has received a diamond plated pattern. Additionally, the sedan has a stylish tail lights that incorporate led light strap passing through the trunk lid.
The engine range will also be updated to the new 2.5-liter Theta engine 3, which will replace the old 2.4 Theta 2. Probably will resume production of the hybrid version that was available on the previous model HG. Recall that the current version of the model debuted in 2016. Therefore, experts expect that the updated Hyundai Grandeur will be presented in the summer of 2020.