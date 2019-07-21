The updated Hyundai Tucson 2020 borrowed the design from Santa Fe
Korean brand not so long ago announced the cancellation of the Santa Fe model. A large SUV was designed to leave car series, having to replace Palisade. Hyundai 2018 intended to hold a small equipment change. Because Tucson is stretched and increase in size, as confirmed by snapshots of the network during the tests. The journalists even do not have any doubt that they managed to capture Tucson.
The photo in the network, the SUV was under heavy camouflage, but the details clearly visible: the grille, a raised hood and a smaller angle of glazing. The bodyshell of the new Tucson will become more attractive shape. Mark intends to expand the list of additional equipment. Will also be available for a branded app to control the car from your smartphone.
The engine range will join the 2.5-liter installation Theta3. Moreover, even the filling will be innovative: 8АКПП Aisin. Hyundai intends to begin implementation of the model in several modifications. Among those hybrid PHEV and a full “train”. The hybrid will pajamarama.
Premiere of the new generation Hyundai Tucson is scheduled for 2020.