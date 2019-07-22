The updated Opel Insignia will retain the platform GM
2 years after the start of production of the Insignia of the second generation, the automaker is already working on an updated version.
For the first time the car has been tested on the race track in Nurburgring and around it, in two body variants: the Grand Sport and Sports Tourer. Since the model needs to remain competitive in the fairly crowded mid-size segment models, which includes giants such as Volkswagen Passat, Ford Mondeo, Skoda Superb, Mazda6, Toyota Camry and Peugeot 508, Insignia 2020 retains the platform of GM.
However, the car can obtain some hardware changes and maybe even get an updated engine range, which Opel will provide the parent PSA group, although information is not yet confirmed. Inside expected some improvement, but this upgrade is mostly over, given that the Insignia has already received a new infotainment system last year.
It is expected that Opel will present the updated Insignia at the IAA in Frankfurt am main, 2019, which will open its doors in September, so we probably know more about it in the coming weeks.