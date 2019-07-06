The updated Renault Sandero revealed in new photo
World premiere of new items will be held at the end of this month.
The French company is preparing to debut the updated hatchback Renault Sandero for the South American market, which will be held July 24. Exterior model is made in the same style with the Megane RS. Today, the Network appeared the first official photos of the model.
We will note that earlier in the Network appeared the first patent images of the model. Thus, it is possible to note that Novick will receive a revised bumper, slightly modified grille, the headlights got led sections of the DRL and new rear lights in the style of a hot-hatch Megane RS.
Motor gamma updated hatchback will remain unchanged. For the South American market model is equipped with 1.0-liter 82-horsepower engine. There is also a version with a 1.6-litre engine with recoil 115 HP Pair of motors is “robot” or CVT. Also the Sandero will receive a modification with the 2.0-liter engine capacity of 145 HP