The updated Skoda Octavia is making its debut on 11 November
The debut of the fourth-generation budget Czech sedan has already been postponed, but the company assured that the date is accurate.
We will remind, earlier it was assumed that the new generation of the Octavia liftback poolname this did not happen.
Information was received that Octavia decided to organize a separate event which will be attended by journalists from around the world and on which Skoda can show a direct and liftback, and wagon.
Skoda Octavia is going to get an extensive upgrade with the change of generation. Based on spy shots of the new Octavia, experts IAB has developed renderings of the future model of the new generation.
It is expected that the model will get completely new design. Skoda Octavia 2020 will be developed on an updated version of the MQB platform. Instead of the old design with two-level optics front, the new Octavia has got one-piece headlights.
In addition, led technology will be used both on the front and rear optics. Moreover, in top performances Skoda Octavia will be equipped with led headlamps Matrix, as in the Skoda Superb.
On the rear door instead of the Skoda logo is now placed a large inscription “Skoda”, which is similar to the design of Chinese Skoda Kodiaq GT. This new style will add elegance and luxury of the new Octavia. Also will be transformed and saloon model, which will receive a premium finish materials.
Skoda Octavia will get a wide choice of powertrains. It is expected that the sedan will be equipped with 1.5-liter gasoline engine TSI turbocharged and 2.0-liter diesel engine TDI.
A little later, the automaker will begin selling hybrid versions of its models.