The updated SUV Nissan Terra 2020, official photos of new items
That carmaker Nissan plans a restyling of the crossover Nissan Terra became known in September, and today to see the upgraded car can be on the Internet.
Visual inspection of the picture it is clear that the car has changed in appearance, and according to manufacturers it is known that the SUV is also updated equipment and specifications. In the front of the car has a powerful bumper design with massive air intakes and aft flaunts a new diffuser with a pair of exhaust pipes.
The interior is modernized and become more modern, there is now a modern entertainment system with a widescreen touch monitor with a resolution of access through smart phone or tablet.
The base auto is a platform that went from the pickup Nissan Navara. For management there are two types of engines — petrol engine capacity-2, 5 liters with a capacity of 184 horsepower and a turbocharged diesel engine power 190 HP with a rpm of 450 Nm. To switch speeds available manual six-speed transmission or a seven-speed automatic transmission. Customers are offered cars in standartnoi configuration with rear-wheel drive for all-wheel drive with lock differential will have to pay.
The dimensions of the body defined by the following parameters: square is 4 meters 882 mm, width 185 cm, height 1 meter 835 mm, ground clearance 21.9 cm+ distance between axes of 2 meters 850 mm.
Picking include 6 airbags, the design of the e interior in fabric, control the climate inside the cabin, camera circular review, panorama roof, wheels of 18 inches.
The first SUV will see car enthusiasts from Thailand, this will happen in October 2019.