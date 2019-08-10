The upper part of the swimsuit can be left at home in Barcelona, women were allowed to swim Topless…
Barcelona city hall has sent to the municipal swimming pools of the city report, centre for combating discrimination, in which it is prohibited to refuse women to swim Topless. Writes about this “Tape.ru” referring to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.
It is clarified that the recommendation is based on legal analysis and applies to all types of pools. The opposite behavior would be considered discrimination, as men attend these institutions without the upper clothes.
The Deputy mayor of Barcelona Janet Sanz stressed that local laws already not forbade women to swim Topless, but the new guidelines have broadened their rights and should put an end to all contentious cases.
In 2013, the police of the city of new York banned the stall naked to the waist women provided that any laws they violate. In fact the largest city in the US never banned to go Topless, although this order regularly arrested for it.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Network showed the “naked” dress of stars in which an ordinary woman could “neither sit nor eat.” In these dresses, some women practically look like in bathing suits Topless, and besides, even without panties.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter