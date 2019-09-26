The urologist responded to issues of concern to many men
How to keep the potency?
The longer a man lives a sexual life, the longer it generally lives, said the doctor. The best way to maintain potency long – regular intercourse, or perhaps erectile dysfunction. The medic stressed that “an erection is like a muscle that must be constantly to keep in shape and train”.
It is also very important to avoid infections, including sexually transmitted diseases.
Helpful whether circumcision from the point of view of hygiene?
Traditions have emerged, in any case, not just so, and they were instituted to solve issues of hygiene, says an expert. But then there was no Central water supply, people had to go to bathe in the river or the neighborhood did not have water. Now everything is available, and if you twice a day to wash, the need for circumcision from this point of view there.
According to the doctor, circumcision can solve the problem of premature ejaculation because it reduces sensitivity of the glans penis.
How many times a day a healthy person goes to the toilet?
All depends on the amount of fluids you drink. If a person drank two glasses of water in the toilet, he goes 3-4 times a day, and if he drank 2-3 liters, and go to the toilet 10 times. The signs in which it should be wary and seek medical attention: appear night urination (2-3 times); there is difficulty in urination (urine is a thin stream or drops).