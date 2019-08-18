The US administration wants to cut foreign aid to $ 4.3 billion (PHOTO)

Loading...

The administration of Donald trump in the current fiscal year, wants $ 4.3 billion to cut aid to foreign countries, including by the UN, reports TASS with reference to the newspaper Politico.

Last year the us administration was already planning a similar move, but ultimately abandoned it in the face of criticism from both Democrats and Republicans

According to the newspaper’s sources, office of management and budget the White house intends to apply to the U.S. Congress with a request to cancel a previously accepted by lawmakers, the decision on allocation on these purposes $ 2.3 billion. the United States Agency for international development (USAID) and $ 2 billion the state Department. Of these funds 787 million was to be spent on international peacekeeping activities under UN, 522 million in total funding for the organization, and another 364 million to Finance the humanitarian and human rights programmes of the United Nations.

The corresponding request may be sent to Congress early next week, after which lawmakers will have 45 days to approve or reject. During this time funds will be frozen, so they will not be available until September 30, the end of the 2019 fiscal year and expire permissions for use of these funds. During this time both houses of Congress are on summer vacation and will resume its activities only in the second week of September.

A number of lawmakers from both parties had urged the White house to abandon this idea, found Politico.

“I believe there is a bipartisan, widely-held understanding that these funds are necessary for U.S. global leadership and security of Americans,” the newspaper quoted the Chairman of the Committee on appropriations of the house of representatives of Congress Nita Lowey, Democrat from new York.

In early August, CNN reported that the U.S. administration froze from 2 to 4 billion dollars in USAID and state Department funding for international organizations and peacekeeping missions, counter-narcotics, health, development assistance, and assistance to the armed forces of foreign States, “assistance to States in Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia” for the audit of assigned funds. August 10, Politico reported that the funds released again.