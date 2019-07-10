The US Admiral said about the hundreds of Russian military in Venezuela (PHOTO)

In Venezuela there are hundreds of Russian military personnel and military contractors who support the regime of Nicolas Maduro. This was stated at a hearing in a Subcommittee of the Committee on armed services United States Senate the head of the southern command of the armed forces Admiral Craig Fuller, quoted by TASS.

According to him, Russian servicemen and contractors in the South American Republic support the performance of Russian military equipment and are conducting “a full range of activities that can be expected from foreign powers, supporting their puppet regime”.

Fuller also said that Russia continues to penetrate the field of study of power structures of the States of the region, where traditionally dominated by the United States. According to the Admiral, since 2009, Russia has sold Venezuela weapons nearly $ 9 billion, including combat aircraft, tanks and anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, in March in Venezuela opened a training helicopter center, created with the participation of Russian specialists. Admiral argues that the sale of arms and training in Central and Latin America “will potentially give Moscow a platform for recruiting intelligence sources and gathering information.”

Fuller also said that Russia “demonstrates the power” of the United States in the region as evidenced by the deployment of strategic bombers in the Western hemisphere last year and the recent sending in this region of the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov”.

Southern US command oversees the Pentagon’s cooperation with the military in 45 countries and territories of Central and South America, and the Caribbean. Us senators asked the head of command to comment on the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper said that “many times” told American counterparts that in Venezuela there are no Russian troops and there are specialists and instructors from Russia.

Answering the question about Russian military advisors in a Latin American country, Putin noted that Russia during the reign of President Hugo Chavez has sold Venezuela weapons completely legally, “without any restrictions and without any problems”, as well as sell weapons abroad USA, UK, China and France. According to the President of the Russian Federation, Moscow has contracts that provide for the maintenance of this military equipment and training.

In may this year U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo said that Cuban and Russian agents control the policies of Venezuela, since he took control of its security apparatus. “The number of Cubans only of the security forces of Venezuela thousands of Russian there are hundreds, if not more,” said Pompeo. According to him, Russians are there to basically protect their economic interests.