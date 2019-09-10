The US air force dropped 40 tons of bombs on “insurgents infested” island in Iraq: powerful video
US air force struck a powerful air strikes on positions of the terrorist organization “Islamic state” is “infested with insurgents,” the island of Canoes on the Tigris river in the Iraqi province of Saladin, located to the North of Baghdad.
The Pentagon has published an impressive video of carpet bombing, in which participated the aircraft F15 and the latest F35. In total, there were more dropped 36 tons of bombs.
Thus, the us military hopes to destroy the stronghold of terrorists and stop the flow of fighters to Syria. The island was their transit point.
VIDEO: Here’s what it looks like when @USAFCENT #F15 and #F35 jets drop 36,000 Kg of bombs on a Daesh-infested island. a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/%D8%A3%D9%81?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#أف-15 و #أف-35 36,000 pic.twitter.com/2v6FAEL9Rn
— OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) September 10, 2019
