The US authorities prohibited to hold tournament on the mixed single combats UFC 249
Tony Ferguson (left) and Justin Geydzhi
The first sporting event to the top level during the pandemic coronavirus – the battle between the Americans Tony Ferguson (28 fights, 25 wins and 3 losses) and Justin Geydzhi (23 fights, 21 wins and 2 losses) in the framework of the main event of UFC 249 cancelled due COVID-19.
This was announced by the President of promotion Dana white.
Just before the deal was announced that it had agreed on a place of fighting – California Tachi Palace Casino Resort, part of the Indian community, “Santa Rosa” and not subject to some legislative acts of the state.
However, under pressure from the authorities, white was forced to cancel the tournament.
“We got a call from above. Said so I stopped and haven’t played a tournament next Saturday. This applies to the next tournament”, – quotes the President of UFC ESPN, which is a long-term exclusive broadcaster of tournaments held under the auspices of the UFC.
“But it’s okay, we’ll get it back at the first opportunity. The pressure on me is not affected, I don’t care what others think, I’m in this business for 20 years. But health and safety is what concerns us in the first place. We will be back very soon,” said white.
Note that the main match of the event was to be a fight between Tony Ferguson and champion in lightweight Habib Nurmagomedov, but the Russian was unable to participate due to the closure of borders. It was replaced Geydzhi.