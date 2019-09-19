The US Congress approved military assistance to Ukraine at $ 250 million
The house of representatives of the U.S. Congress on Thursday approved the allocation of $ 250 million in military assistance to Ukraine. The corresponding point is stated in approved by the Congress the bill to temporarily funding the Federal government until November 21, the newspaper writes MK.
The document States that the allocation of funds to provide military assistance to Ukraine will continue in the next fiscal year, which begins in the United States on 1 October. Controlling the House of representatives, the Democrats feared that the President of the United States Donald trump may revise or reduce this expenditure.
Funding of the Ukrainian army to purchase weapons and military equipment, as well as for payment of consultancy services, reinforcing the defense capabilities of Ukraine.
