The US Congress approved the supply of Ukraine with additional weapons on a $ 39 million
The Congress of the United States approved approved by state Department of the U.S. supply Ukraine with additional weapons in the amount of 39 million dollars. This was reported from three sources of Bloomberg.
We are talking about supplying Ukraine 150 missiles and two anti-tank missiles Javelin, in addition to the main military assistance in the amount of $ 250 million, approved by Congress earlier.
One of the interlocutors of the Agency reported that an official statement about the additional arms sales could follow later on Tuesday.
We will remind, on September 19, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress approved the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine to $ 250 million. According to the document, the allocation of funds to provide military assistance to Ukraine continued in the new fiscal year, which began in the United States on 1 October.
for the destruction of the enemy artillery. In particular, the APU were armed with two modern counter-battery radar class AN/TPQ-36 from the US government.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter