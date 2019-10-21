The US deployed troops from Syria to Iraq: around 100 trucks crossed the border towards Iraqi province of Dahuk (PHOTO)

Group of American soldiers leaving Syria by the decision of the President of the United States Donald trump, crossed the Syrian border in the direction of the Iraqi province of Dahuk in the North of the country.

An American convoy of about 100 trucks accompanied by military protection on Sunday, October 20, entered the territory of Syria from Northern Iraq to complete the evacuation of US military bases from the territory where Turkey carries out its military operation “the Source of peace”. On Monday this column went back to Iraq.

According to Reuters, Iraq in the last days was already transferred about 100 armored vehicles.

Earlier plans to transfer from North-East Syria to Iraq around 700 from the number found at SAR soldiers said the U.S. Secretary of defense mark Esper. They will be placed in the West of Iraq, where he will continue to fight the terrorist group “Islamic state.”*

October 16, forces the US-led international coalition completely dismantled its military base stationed in the town of Ayn al-Arab (known as Kobane), 150 km from Aleppo in Northern Syria. On the same day the coalition forces left the city of Raqqa and Tabqa in northeast Arab Republic. And then the USA bombed an air base of CLAB the city of tel Tamar, that she never got.

9 October, Turkey launched a military operation against Kurds in Northern Syria. Ankara considers armed Kurdish terrorists. Washington, in contrast, believes the Kurds and their allies in the fight against “Islamic state”.

On the withdrawal of American troops from the North of Syria’s US President, Donald trump declared on the eve of the Turkish operation. The week before the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he intends to act independently in the matter of creation of a security zone East of the Euphrates river in Syria, since Ankara failed to achieve the desired result in negotiations with Washington. The white house refused to support in any way participate in military operations of Turkey in Northern Syria, it was decided that the us military is not close to the venue.

This week, Turkey and the United States agreed to suspend military operations of Ankara in the North of Syria. A temporary ceasefire was supposed to last 120 hours that Kurdish militias were able to leave the area of hostilities. But on both sides of the conflict in the North of Syria – Turkey and Syrian Kurds have accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

*”Islamic state” (ISIS) is a banned terrorist organization