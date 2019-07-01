The US does not intend to abandon the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, said John Bolton (PHOTO)

Assistant to the President for national security John Bolton stated that the United States does not consider the possibility of failure from the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The corresponding statement he posted Monday on a Twitter page, criticizing the newspaper article The New York Times reported earlier about the likelihood of such a scenario.

“I read this article The New York Times curiously. Neither I nor the staff of the national security Council [the White house] never discussed or heard about the desire “to negotiate a nuclear freeze with North Korea,” wrote John Bolton.

According to him, “it was someone’s reprehensible attempt to press the President to the wall.” “There must be consequences,” concluded Bolton.

Previously, the newspaper the New York Times reported, citing a source in the us administration that the US can abandon the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in favor of freezing nuclear development Pyongyang while maintaining his existing Arsenal. According to the newspaper, this change in the approach of Washington to North Korea’s nuclear program could talk about its willingness tacitly to recognize the status of the DPRK as a nuclear power.

In 2018, the President of the United States Donald trump and the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-UN held in Singapore the first ever summit, the US and the DPRK, which was signed a joint document. Pyongyang has pledged to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from Washington, reports TASS.

On Sunday, trump visited South Korea, and the demilitarized zone on the border of the two Koreas, where the boundary point met with Kim Jong-UN.