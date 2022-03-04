The US Embassy in Poland provides Ukrainians with special services
U.S. Embassy Warsaw shares important information: Ukrainian citizens can get special services.
Where to contact if:
You are a US citizen and have a spouse or child from Ukraine who wants to come to the US on a nonimmigrant visa
- If you already have an appointment at the US Embassy in Warsaw, but you want to speed it up, you can request an speedup via https://www.ustraveldocs.com/pl/en/expedited-appointment.
- If you have already begun the process of applying for a non-immigrant visa in Ukraine, you can send a request to Support-Poland@ustraveldocs.com asking for your “profile” to Warsaw, after which you can continue the process to make an appointment in Warsaw.
- If you do not have an appointment yet and you will be applying at:
Warsaw, then visit https://www.ustraveldocs.com/pl/en/step-4 to make an appointment for "C1/D" (crew), even if you are not a member of the crew.
Krakow, then on the website https://www.ustraveldocs.com/pl/en/step-4 sign up for receive "F" (student) even if you are not a student.
- If you are unable to make an appointment using this method, you can request a “group appointment” via https://ustraveldocs.com/pl/en/group-appointments and suggest a date that is convenient for you. After submitting the request, wait for a response from the embassy, which will come by email. email and allow you to make an appointment.
If you are a Ukrainian who wants to travel to the US, or a US citizen who has friends, business partners, or immediate family members who want to travel to the US
Humanitarian assistance in Poland
Poland is actively accepting refugees leaving Ukraine as a result of Russia's insidious attack. Since February 26, special aid points for Ukrainians have been operating throughout the country.
The site https://www.gov.pl/web/udsc/ukraina-en indicates the locations of official refugee reception points along the border of Poland with Ukraine.
Also in Warsaw, for government support, Ukrainians can apply to the Office for Foreigners:
- Taborova 33, 02-699 Warsaw
- Koshikova 16, 00-678 Warsaw
Tel: +48 47 721 75 75.
The United States canceled mandatory vaccination and PCR tests for Ukrainians
Ukrainians can come to the United States without vaccination and even a PCR test, reports Rubic.
In light of what is currently happening in Ukraine, the US authorities have decided to facilitate the entry of Ukrainians into the United States. Earlier it became known that Ukrainians can enter the country without being vaccinated against covid.
This only applies to those who enter the United States with an American citizen or a green card holder. When boarding an aircraft, passengers are given a special vaccination form to fill out. There you need to select the item “exceptions” and select “for humanitarian reasons”. By filling out the form, you promise that after arriving in the USA you will take a covid test in the coming days and if it is positive, you will go into quarantine.