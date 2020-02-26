The US government announced the creation of the division for the issues of deprivation of citizenship
The U.S. Department of justice announced the creation of the division for the issues of deprivation of citizenship. The division will handle the prosecution of those who obtained citizenship illegally, writes “Voice of America”.
The Department of justice announced the formation of a special division of denaturalization (deprivation of citizenship).
As noted in the Department, this decision underlines the commitment of the Department to prosecute terrorists, the perpetrators of war crimes and crimes of a sexual nature, as well as those who have obtained citizenship illegally.
Although the Office of judicial proceedings in the field of immigration have already achieved considerable success in cases of deprivation of citizenship, winning 95 percent of such disputes in connection with the expected increase in the number of appropriate requests from law enforcement agencies it was decided to create an additional Department.
“When a terrorist or a person who has committed a crime of a sexual nature, fraudulently becomes a U.S. citizen, it offends our system, particularly those who have been a victim of these criminals, said Deputy attorney General Jody hunt. – The division for the deprivation of citizenship will contribute to the efforts of the Department of justice to prosecute people who obtained citizenship illegally, and bringing them to justice.”
In the case of deprivation of nationality is necessary to prove that the defendant had obtained citizenship illegally or by concealment of important information. Civil proceedings for the forfeiture does not expire.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 7518
[name] => American citizenship
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => amerikanskoe-grazhdanstvo
)
American citizenship
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13371
[name] => US citizenship
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => grazhdanstvo-ssha
)
citizenship СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark