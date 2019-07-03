The us government banned Facebook to develop a cryptocurrency
The development of cryptocurrencies from Facebook, called Libra, it is necessary to suspend immediately. A letter sent to the company, the Committee on financial services of the house of representatives, writes .
“Because Facebook uses about a quarter of the world’s population, it is necessary that Facebook and its partners immediately cease implementation plans to regulators and Congress had the opportunity to examine these issues and to take action,” the letter reads.
During this time the authors of the letter intend to hold public hearings on the risks and benefits of cryptocurrency assets and to understand what can be taken in the legal field, to avoid possible problems. It is noted that Facebook might be premature to produce a giant financial system and will not be able to manage it, which can cause serious financial problems in the world.
It is anticipated that hearings will take place July 17, but it is unlikely the matter will end. Because the company have only announced the testing of Libra and were not intended to run it for a few weeks.
Informed about the dangers of cryptocurrencies from Facebook and its possible ban told representatives of authorities in Russia and the UK.