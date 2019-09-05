The US government decided not to deport illegal immigrants in need of medical care
The US government has partially changed its mind about the termination of consideration of requests for deferment of deportation of foreigners receiving vital medical treatment in the U.S. or having other special circumstances. This writes ABC News.
Service citizenship and immigration, the United States said that this week will be sent notification of the re-opening of all cases of deferment of deportation, have been discontinued from August 7.
Earlier, on August 7, the Agency stated that it will no longer consider requests for a deferment of deportation of illegal immigrants receiving vital medical care, and ordered all awaiting consideration of their petitions the appellants to leave the United States for 33 days.
The Machsom is Hanbaba of the American bar Association on immigration said that this period is too short and does not meet the necessary requirements.
The American civil liberties Union said it will file a lawsuit against this decision.
Member of the U.S. house of representatives Judy Chu, Democrat from California, which convened a hearing on the issue scheduled for Friday, September 5, said the decision by Service of citizenship and immigration USA shall not be changed, but completely reversed.
- 7 Aug administration trump eliminated a security program that could allow immigrants to stay in the country and to avoid deportation until they or their relatives receive life-saving treatment.
- Critics have condemned the decision and called it a brutal change, which may force desperate migrants face far worse conditions of medical care in their home countries.