The US government wanted citizen of the Russian Federation for the beating on the grounds of anti-Semitism: a bounty of $5000
October 2, the FBI issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian citizen, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison for beating a man who called himself a Jew. Now the accused is wanted, the reward for information that leads to his capture is 5000 dollars.
34-the summer citizen of Russia and a native of Uzbekistan, Izmir Ali Koch was sentenced July 9 for the Commission of crimes of hate, which took place in December 2017, according to the official FBI website.
On the Bureau’s website notes that Koh was charged and convicted of violating the law on prevention of crimes of hatred, Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr.
The justice Department alleges that Koch made a racket near the restaurant in Ohio, asking if beside the Jews.
One man said that he is a Jew, but actually was a Jew, but was his friends who were there. Koch struck this man on the head, he fell, after which Koch and his buddies proceeded to beat the victim, breaking the male bone of the face and injured ribs.
On the FBI website says Koch was born in Uzbekistan in 1985. He has American and Russian citizenship. This is a man with dark hair and brown eyes, a height 172 cm (5 feet, 8 inches), weighing from 65 to 72 kg (pounds 143-160). He can call himself by such names: Koch Izmir, Izmir Alit Koch, Izmir Kucharevich Vaview (in different spellings with Latin letters).
It is also indicated that Koch had previously resided in Huber heights and Dayton, Ohio, and in Holmsk Krasnodar region, Russia. He has connections with the Russian Rostov and he often flies to Istanbul, Turkey.
After the incident, Koh and his attorney voluntarily talked with the FBI. First, Koch told the authorities that did not participate in the attack and did not make derogatory comments about Jews.
“Violent crimes of hate spread, causing a whole group of people feel unwelcome and in danger, creating fear and anger, said US attorney Benjamin Glassman. Therefore, the investigation and prosecution of hate crimes hate is such a high priority. Each community — each person has the right to equal protection of the law.”
The FBI said that the court asked the Koch voluntarily surrender to a prison in West Virginia on 16 August, but the convicted felon didn’t. For this U.S. district court in the southern district of Ohio in Cincinnati added another charge.
The FBI is offering a reward in the amount of $ 5,000 for information leading to the arrest Koch. It is noted that the man may be armed and dangerous, prone to violence.
Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Koch, please call the Miami field office of the FBI in Cincinnati on the phone 513-421-4310 or contact your nearest FBI office.