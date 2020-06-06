The US has proposed to impose additional sanctions against Russia
In the U.S. Congress introduced a bipartisan bill against the construction of “Nord stream-2”, which envisages introduction of new sanctions against companies involved in the project.
About it reports a press-service of the Embassy of Ukraine in the USA on Facebook, reports “Hvil”.
“A group of senators-Democrats and Republicans, composed of Ted Cruz, Jeanne Shaheen, John Barrasso, with the support of Tom cotton and Ron Johnson introduced in the U.S. Senate bipartisan bill on the expansion of sanctions against the construction of the pipeline “Nord stream-2”, — stated in the message.
Senator Ted Cruz, one of the initiators of the bill, said that the pipeline represents a “critical threat to America’s national security and should not be completed.” In his opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to circumvent the sanctions adopted by Congress last year.
In turn, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from new Hampshire, said that the pipeline “threatens Ukraine, energy independence of Europe and give Russia the opportunity to exploit our allies” and that “Congress must once again take decisive action and get in the way of this pipeline.”
As stated in the draft law, US sanctions related to the “Nord stream-2”, apply to ships engaged in all work on laying pipes, and to those who contributes to the delivery of these vessels, and also provides insurance services, port facilities or services for mooring. Ultimately, sanctions will apply to any company that will provide the certification you need to launch the “Nord stream-2”.
For the entry into force of the bill must be passed by both houses of Congress and signed by the President of the United States.