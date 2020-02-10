The US immigration service made a statement in connection with an outbreak of coronavirus: what you need to know
Service citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) actively monitors the impact of emergencies in public health associated with the outbreak of coronavirus 2019, for the activities of the Agency, stated on the official USCIS website.
The closure of the office in China
According to the manual the U.S. Department of state, USCIS temporarily close its offices in Beijing and Guangzhou. All appointments will be rescheduled and applicants will receive notice of admission.
Find out about updates on the page in Beijing and Guangzhou.
Transfer designated U.S. meetings
If you are in the United States and get sick or you have symptoms, follow the instructions in the notification of the appointment to reschedule. If you move your appointment you will not get any penalties.
Common symptoms of the disease may include:
- fever;
- cough;
- inconsistent breathing;
- runny nose;
- headache;
- sore throat;
- overall unhealthy condition.
For security purposes, employees and those serving USCIS service requests to transfer the appointments in that case, if you or someone close to you, as you feel ill.
Special situations
On request, USCIS may provide special support for persons who may be affected by natural or extreme circumstances. When applying for an extension or change of status due to the special situation that prevented your scheduled and timely check-out, Service, citizenship and immigration can take this fact into account. Additional information on the special page of the Agency.
