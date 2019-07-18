The US imposed sanctions against five Iranian nationals and seven Iranian companies (PHOTO)

The United States imposed on Thursday sanctions against five Iranian nationals and seven Iranian companies. This is stated in the statement of the American Ministry of Finance.

Most of placed under restriction associated with the Iranian company TESA, which is developing technology for centrifuges in the nuclear programme. Earlier, against the company, restrictions were imposed, reports TASS. According to the US, contacts with TESA support company, located in Belgium and China.

TESA bought Chinese aluminium for hundreds of thousands of dollars from Henan Jiayuan Aluminum Industry Company. This metal is used for the manufacture of centrifuges. The transaction was executed under the mediation branch of the Iranian company Sepahan Bakhtar Raad located in Belgium.

Note that Belgium and China are in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) – an international Association of the 48 States, was founded in 1974 with the aim to limit the risk of proliferation of nuclear weapons by establishing controls over the export of key materials, equipment and technologies.

Got to the black list of banned entry to the USA, their assets in the United States are frozen and American citizens are prohibited from doing business with them.