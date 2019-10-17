The US imposed sanctions against the defense Ministry and the Ministry of energy of Turkey for the offensive in Syria and are preparing a new (PHOTO)

The President of the United States Donald trump has signed a decree on sanctions against Turkey in response to the ongoing military operation “the Source of peace” in the North of Syria. It is stated in the statement of US state Secretary Michael Pompeo on the Department’s website.

“This Executive order gives the Treasury and state Department the authority to consider introducing and imposing sanctions against individuals, organizations or persons connected with the government of Turkey and participating in actions that endanger civilians and lead to further undermine peace, security and stability in North-East Syria,” said Pompeo. To avoid the effects of further sanctions from the United States, the Turkish side should stop its offensive in Syria to return to dialogue with the US on security issues in the North-East of the Republic.

On 15 October, the US imposed sanctions against the Russian energy Ministry and the defense Ministry. Restrictions also touched on the three Turkish officials, including the Minister of defence of the country Hulusi ACAR, Minister of energy and natural resources Fatih Donmez and interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Trump has posted on Twitter a statement in which he promised because of what is happening in the North-East of Syria event to destroy the economy of Turkey, threatening the imposition of financial sanctions, freezing of assets, prohibition of entry into the United States. Also, the American leader made an increase of 50% for Turkey in the import duties on steel the termination of negotiations on trade.

“I’m completely ready without delay to destroy the economy of Turkey, if Turkish leaders will continue to go on dangerous and destructive path,” added the US President. According to him, during his presidency of the United States and its allies managed to defeat the “Islamic state”* and Turkey should not threaten these achievements. Ankara’s priority should be the safety of civilians, including religious and ethnic minorities, as well as responsibility for the containment of ISIS* in the region. He added that withdraws all American military from the North-East of Syria, noting that a small garrison will remain to the South of the country.

Earlier, the head of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop said that Turkey is trying to most effectively defend their border with Syria from terrorist attacks and shocked condemnation of its actions from a number of allies. According to him, we are talking about attacks carried out with Syrian territory, and therefore “not really it would be fair to criticize a potential Turkish intervention in this situation.”

On 9 October Ankara declared carrying out in the North of Syria “operation peace,” which began with air strikes by the air force on the positions of Kurdish groups. The goal is to establish a buffer zone, which should become a protective belt for the Turkish border where Ankara believes, will be able to return from Turkey to the Syrian refugees. Syrian state news Agency SANA called the operation aggression, the international community has condemned the actions of Ankara.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.