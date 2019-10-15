The US imposed sanctions against Turkey for invading Syria
The US imposed sanctions against the Ministry of defence and the Ministry of energy of Turkey in connection with the situation in Syria. The decree signed by the President of the United States Donald trump, allows further to impose additional sanctions.
Under the sanctions also hit the defense Minister, ex-commander of Turkish General staff Hulusi Akar, the energy Minister Fatih Donmez and Deputy Chairman of the ruling justice and development Suleyman Soylu, BBC reports.
U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that the purpose of sanctions is to force Turkey to immediately stop the offensive in Syria to return to dialogue with the United States. Otherwise, he threatened Ankara with new sanctions.
Earlier, trump, announcing the sanctions, wrote in “Twitter” that’ll have to stop trade negotiations with Turkey and the return of 50-cent duty on steel imports, decreased in may to 25%.
“I will soon sign a decree allowing sanctions against current and former officials from Turkey’s leadership, as well as against any people destabilizing the situation in the North-East of Syria. I’m ready without delay to destroy the economy of Turkey, if Turkish leaders will continue to follow this dangerous and destructive road,” wrote trump.
Turkish military operation against Kurdish groups in Northern Syria began last week.
The Kurds until recently were allies of the US in the fight against jihadist group “Islamic state” (banned in Russia). But at the end of last week trump announced the withdrawal of American troops from Syria. This decision was criticized by the American establishment and the Kurds called the “stab in the back”.
The trump made it clear, on the one hand, that will not prevent Turkish operations, and that the us military would neither participate nor anyway to help the Kurds in Syria. On the other hand, trump threatened to destroy the economy of Turkey if Ankara does something like that, not like the American President.
On Sunday Kurdish forces have agreed to help with the official Damascus. Syrian troops on Monday pushed his forces North to the border of Turkey. Agreement between the Kurds and Assad’s forces contributed to the main ally of the Syrian government, Russia.
Turkey wants to knock out Syria’s Northern Kurdish militia. Turkish authorities believe that the Syrian Kurds affiliated with the Kurdistan workers ‘ party, which has more than 30 years fighting for the creation of a Kurdish autonomy within Turkey, and that Ankara calls a terrorist organization.
9 October, Turkey launched a military operation in Northern Syria called the “Source of peace”. The purpose of the operation — the displacement of Kurdish militias from Northern Syria and the creation of “security zones”, in which Turkey plans to place two million Syrian refugees.
The US intends to withdraw its troops from Syria
October 7, the White house officially announced that the U.S. withdraws its troops from areas in the North of Syria mainly populated by Kurds, and will not participate in anti-terrorist operations of Turkey against the militants of the “Islamic state” in the area. This was stated in a statement the administration of Donald trump.
As reported on 7 October Now, the US President Donald trump on the eve of discussed on the phone planning a Turkey operation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish President announced that the United States has started the withdrawal of its troops from the area where the surgery.
In a statement, the White house said that the American troops fulfilled their task – to defeat the terrorist group “Islamic state” in Northern Syria. From now on, the responsibility for all the ISIS militants who were captured in areas adjacent to the Turkish border, in the last two years will carry Turkey.
Trump later tweeted wrote that for US “it’s time to get out of these endless wars” in Syria, “many of them tribal” and “to bring our troops home.”