The US imposed sanctions against Turkey
In response to the beginning of Turkey’s military operation in the North-East of Syria, which acted against US, the Office of foreign assets control of the U.S. Treasury (OFAC) imposed sanctions against two Turkish ministries and three government members.
Under the restrictive measures hit the Turkish Ministry of national defence and its head Hulusi Akar, energy and natural resources and his Manager Fatih Donmez, as well as the Minister of internal Affairs Suleyman Soylu.
It is, in particular, the blocking of accounts and property of specified officials in the U.S. and prohibiting any transactions, “which are associated with any property or interest in property blocked persons”.
Simultaneously with the introduction of sanctions, OFAC has issued three General licenses. “The first allows employees, grantees or contractors to conduct official business of the government of the United States otherwise prohibited by the order. The second allows a 30-day elimination period for all transactions and activities that are normal and necessary to the liquidation operations, contracts, or other agreements relating to the ministries of national defence or energy and natural resources of the Turkish government. Third, the General license allows the formal activities of the United Nations with the participation of the Ministry of national defense or the Ministry of energy and natural resources of the Turkish government”, — stated in the message.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the us special forces in Syria came under artillery fire from the Turkish positions. According to the Pentagon, the attack from the Turkish military were so powerful that the Americans considered the possibility of opening the return fire. When the intensity of attacks has decreased, the U.S. military withdrew from the position, none of the U.S. troops has not suffered.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter