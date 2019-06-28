The US imposed sanctions against two officials of Venezuela, causing blackouts (PHOTOS)

The United States has imposed sanctions against Deputy Finance Minister of Venezuela General of Eustacio Jose Lugo Gomez and former Minister of electric power and head of the National electrocoloration CORPOELEC Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez, according to official lithospermate USA.

“Venezuelans have suffered from more 23860 cases of power outages this year because of corruption and mismanagement of Nicolas Maduro and its related entities. Corruption of the former Minister of electric power and head of the National electrocoloration CORPOELEC (Motta) and of the present Deputy Minister of Finance, investments and strategic alliances the Ministry of popular power for electricity (Lugo) directly contributed to the deterioration and failure of the electrical system of Venezuela,” – said in a statement.

It is noted that US sanctions are designed “to bring officials of the regime responsible for the suffering that they cause to the Venezuelan people”.

“We will continue to use economic and diplomatic tools to support the ongoing democratic transition in Venezuela. US sanctions are not permanent and are aimed at positive behaviour change,” says us Department of state.

Also, the state Department reiterated its support for the opposition leader of Venezuela Juan of Guido, who declared himself President of the country, reports TASS. “The interim President Juan Guido and a democratically elected national Assembly go through democratic and peaceful means, offering the Venezuelans a better future. The United States supports them and the people of Venezuela, demanding the restoration of democracy and return to economic prosperity and stability,” the statement said.

The crisis in Venezuela has intensified after 23 January 2019, the opposition leader Juan Guido, whose appointment to the post of speaker of Parliament two days earlier revoked by the Supreme court of Venezuela, declared himself acting President of the country. The interim head of state recognized by the US, joined the country’s Group Lima (except Mexico), the Organization of American States and several European countries.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called the incident a coup attempt. It was supported by Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey.

One of the clearest recent manifestation of the inability of the regime of Nicolas Maduro to solve socio-economic problems of the country were the blackouts that took place in Venezuela during March. The largest power outage occurred on March 7 and raised Caracas and the rest of the territory of Venezuela. Outages occurred in all 23 States of the country. On approval of the National electric company, the cause of the incident was the sabotage of the hydroelectric Simon Bolivar in Bolivar state.

Loss Venezuela for obstacules for five days most of the country the accident amounted to 875 million dollars in four days, estimated by experts. This is almost equal to 1 percent of GDP.

Further problems with electricity will cost the country 100 million dollars a day, suggested by the experts. In addition, at least 15 children died in a hospital in the Venezuelan city of Maturin because of the blackout.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro initially blamed “American imperialism” and then said about the attacks on the power system of Venezuela from the inside by the “enemies of Venezuela”, by which is meant the representatives of the opposition.

The Venezuelan army, reportedly took custody of the power sector. Military guard the power plant and the power lines being monitored from the air, said the Minister of defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez. However, in the fight against blackouts, the army was powerless. On March 26 due to a new fault in Caracas has stopped working underground. The outage affected 21 state of twenty-three. Authorities again explained what happened a diversion.