The United States expanded sanctions against Russia for meddling in the election of the American President in 2016.

The U.S. Treasury Department contributed to the sanctions list of Denis Igorevich Kuzmin (date of birth – 18 December 1990) and Igor Vladimirovich Nesterov (date of birth – 7 February 1985).

According to the Finance Ministry, they are associated with the “Agency of Internet research”, the so-called “Troll factory”, and the activities of businessman Eugene Prigogine.

In addition, sanctions imposed on three legal entities: Autolex Transport Ltd and Berateх Group Limited, registered in Seychelles, as well as Linburg Industries Ltd, which is registered in the Czech Republic.

These companies are also associated with the activities of Prigogine, which Washington accuses of funding anti-American information operations conducted by the “Agency of Internet research”.

Under the U.S. sanctions also hit the ship and three aircraft owned by these companies.

According to the U.S. Department of justice, “the Agency Internet research” since 2014 is seeking to undermine the American political system. In 2016, the Russian “trolls” trying to influence the mood of the Americans before the presidential election. Using fake pages in social networks, which are allegedly owned by the Americans and the United States, promoters disseminated information on controversial subjects with the goal to split the society. Examples of such topics were the issues of racism, gender inequality and widespread circulation of small arms.

In addition, according to the office of spectracolor Robert Mueller, “the Agency Internet research” participated in the organization of election rallies in the US and the paid participation of Americans.

On the facts of “conspiracy against the United States” and “Internet fraud” spectracolor Mueller in February 2018, was charged under eight articles 13 Russians and three companies of Russia.

The indictment was stated: Evgeny Prigozhin, Michael Bystrov, Mikhail Burchik (also known as Abramov), Alexander Krylov, Anna Bogacheva, Sergei Polozov, Maria Bouda (Belyaev), Robert Bowd, Jeyhun Aslanov, Vadim Podkopaev, Gleb Vasil, Irina Kaverina, Vladimir Wreaths.

In addition, in October 2018, the United States filed charges of meddling in elections to Russian Elena Husainova associated with firms Prigogine.