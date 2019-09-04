The US imposed sanctions on Space agencies and the space research Centre of Iran (PHOTO)

Loading...

The United States imposed on Tuesday sanctions against Aerospace research Institute, Space Agency and the space research Centre of Iran. This was reported in the American Ministry of Finance.

As explained in a written statement released by Secretary of state Michael Pompeo, the state Department introduces the “Iranian Space Agency and research Institute” in their black lists in connection with their involvement in “sensitive in terms of proliferation [of weapons of mass destruction] activities.” “The United States will not allow Iran to use its program of space launches as a cover for the promotion of programs to develop ballistic missiles. Iran’s attempt on 29 August to launch into space the booster emphasizes the urgency of the threat,” U.S. Secretary of state said, quoted by TASS.

According to Pompeo, under the guise of space program started in 2013, Iran was continuing to develop the means of delivery of nuclear warheads and other weapons of mass destruction over long distances.

Washington’s decision to impose sanctions “serves as a warning to the international scientific community that the cooperation with the Iranian space program can improve the ability of Tehran to develop a delivery system of nuclear weapons”. “This is the first time the United States imposed sanctions against the civilian space Agency of Iran in connection with an activity that promotes its programme for the development of ballistic missiles,” added Pompeo.

The hit to the sanctions list means the freezing of assets in the United States and a ban for U.S. citizens or companies to do business with him involved.

On Monday, the official representative of the government of Iran, Ali Rabia confirmed the fact of explosion at the launch site in Iran. August 29, National public radio reported that Iran attempted to launch the rocket from the spaceport of Imam Khomeini, which was unsuccessful. On 30 August the Minister of information and communication technology of Iran Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi denied information about a failed satellite launch. According to him, “in fact satellite “Nahid-1″ in good condition and is now on the test site.”

The explosion at the spaceport made a third attempt by Tehran to build a successful rocket to launch satellites, according to ABC news. Two other attempts made in January and February to launch satellites and Payam Doosti, also failed. In addition, in February at a fire at the Space center, Imam Khomeini killed three scientists. The chain of failures reinforces the hypothesis that the disruption of the Iranian space program caused by sabotage, which can stand for foreign special services (e.g., Israeli or American).

However, Donald trump denied involvement in the incident. In his microblog on Twitter President of the United States posted a satellite image of the destruction on the Iranian launch site and commented on it: “the United States of America not involved in a catastrophic accident, which occurred during the preparation for the launch of the carrier rocket Safir SLV on launch pad One Semnan in Iran. I wish Iran all the best of luck in determining what happened on the Playground.” Tehran blamed the explosion on some “technical problems”.