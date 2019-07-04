The US Independence day: the history of the holiday and traditions
Independence day is the main state holiday of the USA commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of independence July 4, 1776.
Independence day is the main state holiday of the USA commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of independence (Declaration of Independence). July 4, 1776, representatives of 13 States in the city hall of Philadelphia signed the document that declared the United States independent from the British Kingdom government.
The inevitability of the break with the mother country became clear after the start in April 1775 hostilities for independence in North America (1775-1783).
June 7, 1776 meeting of the Continental Congress delegate from Virginia, Richard Henry Lee introduced a resolution asserting that “the United colonies are and of right ought to be free and independent States; that they are completely exempt from all allegiance to the British crown; that all political connection between them and the British government must be fully cancelled.”
June 11, to prepare a special Declaration on this issue a Committee was elected, consisting of Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert Livingston. Draft of the Declaration was entrusted to the head of the Committee, a prominent figure of the War for independence Thomas Jefferson, who for 17 days (from 11 to 28 June) worked on the text.
Jefferson’s draft with minor editorial amendments by John Adams and Benjamin Franklin on June 28 was presented to the Continental Congress. During the discussion the draft was amended, in particular section removed, condemned slavery and the slave trade.
On the evening of 4 July, the agreed text of the “the Unanimous Declaration of the thirteen United States of America” was unanimously approved, signed by President of Congress John Hancock and Secretary Charles Thomson, and read aloud to the people gathered in front of the building, the seat of the continental Congress.
It was the first in the history of the document that proclaimed the principle of popular sovereignty as the foundations of government, rejected prevailing at the time the theory of the divine origin of power. The Declaration of independence claimed for the people the right to revolt and overthrow an oppressive government, proclaimed the basic ideas of democracy – equality of people, their “inalienable rights among which the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”.
The Declaration was not only the “birth certificate” of the new state, but a monument of American literature: Jefferson was able to Express her principles and ideas in figurative language, in a concise and accessible form.
The signing ceremony written on the parchment of the Declaration on 2 August 1776. The names of all 56 people who signed the document, entered the history of the United States, it is an extensive literature and memorial in Washington.
Of the 56 who put their signatures under the Declaration, five were captured by the British and executed as traitors. Nine people died from wounds received during the war for independence. Many lost wives, children and property. Ironically, two of the authors of this document, who later became U.S. presidents, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams died on the same day July 4, 1826, exactly 50 years after the signing of the Declaration.
In 1870, Congress declared July 4 a national holiday in 1941, this day became a paid holiday.
The original Declaration of independence is the USA public domain and is stored in the National archives in Washington filled with inert gas container made of bulletproof glass. In the daytime the Declaration placed on public display in the hall of the archive, at night, the container is lowered in a secure basement.
Traditionally, the Independence Day of the United States to visitors of the archive and tourists are dressed in coats and hats of the eighteenth century actors, loudly reading the text of the Declaration.
The main event – the parade of the Independence Day, takes place at noon in Washington. At the same time in America, people festivities, fireworks, Americans hang on to their homes the national flag of the United States.
Top national fireworks display is traditionally held not in the administrative capital Washington and new York on the waterfront of the East river.
The most popular way of celebrating is a barbecue in the fresh air.