The US is preparing for a military confrontation with Russia in the Arctic
The head of the Northern command of the US forces Terrence O’shaughnessy lamented the insufficient attention to training military to work in the region.
The Arctic could become a key destination for Russian cruise missiles, and the us military will have to work in the region to defend against them.
This, according to “Voice of America”, said a senior American military commander.
Much of the discussion on missile defence on traditional ballistic missiles or modern supersonic missiles, which are currently being developed by major powers, the General said US air force Terrence O’shaughnessy, the head of the Northern command of the armed forces of the United States.
“But talking about cruise missiles is surprisingly not so much. And when I look at the threat posed by cruise missiles, I think this is one of the largest threats that we face,” said O’shaughnessy during a presentation at the Center for strategic and international studies in Washington.
Rising temperatures in the Arctic have created opportunities for the emergence of new sea lanes for trade and warships, and Russia lost no time in taking advantage.
Over the last few years the Russian military has built new and upgraded existing base of its Northern fleet.
In June, the Russian military tested a new anti-aircraft missile system that Moscow plans to deploy in the Arctic.
In September, the Northern fleet conducted a test missile complex “Bastion”, which is reportedly designed to destroy large ships, including aircraft carriers.
O’shaughnessy also pointed to the Russian submarines, equipped with cruise missiles as a potential threat from the Arctic.
Apparently, the military in some degree realized the importance of the Arctic. Soldiers, Marines, sailors, Coast guard members participated in intensive training and exercises in the last two years.
In June, the American Marines took part in exercise Thunder 19 Reindeer in Norway – the annual maneuvers of the shooting to prepare for combat operations in the Arctic.