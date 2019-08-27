The US is ready to discuss its participation in the “Normandy format”, — the adviser to trump
Advisor to the President of the United States Donald trump on national security Affairs John Bolton did not rule out the participation of the United States or great Britain the Normandy format talks on settling the conflict in Eastern Ukraine. He declared it in interview “Radio Freedom”.
The adviser also added that the possibility of U.S. involvement in the negotiations the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky can discuss with his American counterpart Donald trump at the meeting in Warsaw.
“Norman format” can continue, if side-participants. If they believe that this is an acceptable way to move forward, the United States — and I believe the United Kingdom will be happy to take part in it. And a question for the authorities — which way, in their opinion, will have more advantages. We are happy to support them”, — said Bolton.
According to the adviser of the President of trump, the United States have great interest in what is happening between Ukraine and Russia.
“So if the President Zelensky believes that we should participate in the search out of the situation there, we would have to consider such an option”, said Bolton.
Recall that in the “Normandy format” on settlement of the conflict in the Donbas includes Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France. Published in the Elysee Palace on 26 August the Declaration of the heads of States and governments of the group of seven noted that “France and Germany will organize a summit in the Normandy format in the coming weeks, in order to achieve concrete results.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated a desire to soon hold a summit “channel four” to resolve the Ukrainian situation. “We have received support for the continuation of the Ukrainian process and the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The work to prepare, obviously, will lead to fast meeting “Norman format” at the level of the leaders, President Putin, President Zelensky, President of Macron and me,” Merkel said to journalists after the G7 summit in Biarritz.
As previously reported “FACTS,” Putin’s press Secretary Peskov confirmed the willingness of the President of the Russian Federation to participate in the meeting in “Norman format”, but gave it to the requirements of the “guarantee” the outcome of the summit.
