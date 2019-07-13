The US labor Minister resigned in connection with the case of billionaire, accused of sexual harassment (PHOTO)

The U.S. labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said he intends to resign within weeks amid a scandal relating to billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. To perform the duties of the Minister will be his current Deputy, Patrick Pizzella. In 2007, Alexander Acosta, who was then state’s attorney in Florida, helped Jeffrey Epstein to sign a compensation deal with victims and get a lighter sentence.

Acosta made the corresponding statement at a joint with the President of the United States Donald trump press conference in Washington, a broadcast led by CNN, reports TASS.

The Minister noted that earlier advised trump about the decision to leave his post. The US President said that did not insist on the resignation of the Minister. According to the American leader, Acosta “very well performed their duties”.

Acosta also complained that the media pay scandal a lot of attention. “I believe that the labor Department should focus not on Him but on extremely favorable situation in the economy,” he said.

The Minister of labour responded to the criticism on Tuesday, saying that the crimes committed by Epstein, was “monstrous,” adding that he was heartened by the emergence of new evidence in the case of statutory rape, which will attract the billionaire to justice for his crimes.

The current scandal around the case of Epstein, who was arrested last Saturday, is linked to events in 2007-2008 in the state of Florida. Acosta at that time was attorney for the southern district of this state and was involved in the transaction between the investigation and a billionaire. Accordance with its terms, Epstein pleaded guilty to the less serious crime of involving minors in prostitution. He was held in prison for about 13 months, he was allowed to regularly leave the prison establishment.

According to the newspaper The New York Times, 66-year-old Epstein will face new accusations of trafficking with purposes of sexual exploitation. According to new information, the prosecution believes that Epstein from 2002 to 2005 organized the visits to his home in new York Manhattan dozens of underage girls, the youngest of them was 14 years old.

He subjected them to harassment and sexual violence. He paid the girls, and forced them to bring him home and others their contemporaries. The billionaire could face a prison sentence of up to 45 years if convicted.