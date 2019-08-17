The US military bunkers in case of the Apocalypse is converted into luxury housing: buyers delighted
In the last decade in the United States is actively developing a new segment of the real estate market. Entrepreneurs buy at auctions of former military bunkers and missile silos, turning them into luxury apartments — with swimming pools, cinemas, bars, and sell for several million dollars. Clients include heads of corporations, oil magnates and high-ranking officials, who fear a global catastrophe.
Critics call such business “investors doomsday” and I think that they do for human fears. However, the popularity of such housing is only growing, writes The New York Times, a translation of an article which prepared the publication theБабель.
Fears about the coming Apocalypse has spread in American society in the middle of last century. In the midst of the cold war, the Americans built underground shelters in case of nuclear disaster, in 2000, was turned into a shelter in the basements of warehouses of supplies in the event of “doomsday”.
Global disasters are still feared and wealthy people: heads and top managers of corporations, oil magnates, high-ranking officials. That is why in recent years, personal preparation for disasters has become a multimillion-dollar business. His key players have become specialists in the construction of bins and estate agents. Since the cold war on the United States scattered underground military facilities. Now you can buy them at auction and converted into an excellent refuge for wealthy clients.
One of the pioneers in this area was Larry Hall. Most of the life he was building protected the information centers to contractors U.S. Department of defense. But after the attacks of 11 September 2001 in new York, the competition in this market has grown. Then he decided to take “bunker business” and bought a former military facility in the Kansas underground mine for an Intercontinental missile with a nuclear warhead for the Atlas F. It was built in 1960, but after seven years sold at auction for three thousand dollars. In 2008, Hall bought mine for about 300 thousand and spent about 20 million on its renovation. He recalls that banks were reluctant to lend to the “hole in the ground”, so the money had to be collected from future customers during presales.
Now this is a luxury 15-storey residential complex Survival Condo, located underground at a depth of over 60 meters. There are 12 apartments with high ceilings and spacious living rooms. On separate floors — gym with a pool and Spa, theater, library, bar, shooting range. The building is equipped with air filters in case of nuclear, chemical and biological threats. There’s generators and turbines to power large reserves of water. Price “apartment” in Survival Condо starts at $ 1.3 million, and the monthly fee is about 2.6 thousand. According to Hall, when in 2011 he put these “flats” for sale, they were sold out in just a few months.
The exact location of the bunker, except for the Lobby, I only know the owners. Outside it is surrounded by barbed wire, around the perimeter, armed guards. You can only get inside through 16-ton steel door. Recently, Hall bought another former military bunker in Kansas, three times more than the first. His new project has interested and outside the US. Among potential buyers, according to Hall, there are high-ranking military leaders from Saudi Arabia, who asked him to make drawings for a helipad and an underground mosque.
But now the Lobby has some serious competitors in this business. A married couple from Kansas, former teachers, founded a company to sell a converted missile silos, which they call “castles of the twentieth century”. In Las Vegas for $ 18 million sold underground bunker, built by the head of Avon Cosmetics by Girard Henderson, — with a wood burning fireplace and kitchen in medieval style. In Indiana, the developer Robert Vicino turned a former bunker in the underground mansion Vivos, which, in his words, “like a very comfortable four-star hotel”. He recently bought another 575 ex-military underground facilities and plans to expand its business.
Employee in information technology That acquired one of the apartments in the complex Vivos, when the “started to become concerned, inter alia, because of political disturbances.” He asked reporters not to reveal his real name because he fears persecution on the Internet. Tom, like most customers, “bunker business”, says what unites them is not an ideology, “the belief that global power has made society more vulnerable to large-scale catastrophe.”
In these projects there are many critics. One of them is a Professor of anthropology at the University of Kansas, John hoopes. He calls such business “investors doomsday” selling “hypermasculinity pornfantasy of survival” against the background of fear of imminent catastrophe.
“Fear for sale even better than sex. If you can make people afraid, they can sell anything, including bunkers,” said the Professor.