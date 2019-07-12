The us military trained militia from the Baltics to counter the Russian occupation (PHOTOS)

American soldiers conduct training of volunteers from the Baltic States: in the opinion of management, this will help them to resist the Russian occupation in case of seizure of the Western lands of Russia. It is reported portal of the National Interest.

Special forces of the army and of the National guard of West Virginia recently completed the first “iteration irregular and unconventional combat training” for Polish territorial defense forces and Latvian Zemessardze.

The training was part of the Ridge Runner program in West Virginia where the summer went troops from Latvia and Poland. As stated by major General U.S. army James Hoyer, West Virginia “is the perfect venue for our highly trained commandos”, and the teaching in these terms should help the armed forces of the Baltic States to “develop vital skills, which is extremely important in this era of geopolitical uncertainty.”

The unit will respond at an early stage of hybrid conflict. Their tasks may include slowing down the advancing units of the aggressor country by the destruction of key transport infrastructure, attacks against enemy forces in the field of blockade and possible use as advanced observers for aircraft NATO, responding to air strikes.

For example, the Polish territorial defense forces usually play a role analogous to the role of the National guard of the United States, supporting the local community and acting as a backup base for the armed forces. It is emphasized that the operations of the militias will resist the strategic operations of Russia and the possible annexation of the land near its borders.

In the report California analytical center RAND, published in April 2019, calls for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, in particular, to create a cell of the “resistance” militias are able to use cyber, drones, mobile communications and non-lethal long-range weapons and small arms, explosives, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons. The idea proposed by the authors of the report, is to organize the defense of each country of the Baltic States to four resistance levels.

A special role will be assigned to units, consisting of special forces and reservists, who can ambush or to release the prisoners in accordance with the scheme set out in the report. More lightly armed units, including police or gunmen from civilians, could be responsible for the sabotage operation, while the civilian non-combatants could help intelligence units, treat the wounded and feed the soldiers.

Militia it is proposed to provide night vision goggles, portable computers, cameras and vehicles under the program, the cost of which is estimated at $ 125 million. It is noted that the possibility of total defense and non-traditional military operations could complement the existing efforts of the Baltic States and NATO on conventional defense, and the actions of the militia of cells would allow to gain time for the mobilization of reinforcements to NATO.

At the same time, there is a lack of NATO forces on the Eastern border. Russia holds about 760 tanks in the vicinity of the Baltic States, while NATO countries together hold about 130 tanks in the same region, and about 90 of them American M-1, located in the temporary rotation.

In December 2017 it was noted that NATO may face difficulties if Russia invades the Baltic States “strongly and suddenly.” The authors of the same report, RAND expressed doubt the U.S. capability to promptly use its air force in the event of such a scenario. They show the presence of a Russian army advanced air defense systems.

In 2018, it was noted that European countries are experiencing serious problems with readiness. Greece and Turkey’s large army, but they are not prepared to deploy to a hot spot outside of the region. Smaller armed forces, particularly the Belgian and Romanian, has reduced its ground forces. NATO calls on them to create a new team, but remains questionable whether defense budgets increased enough to make that happen.

With the larger and more reliable NATO allies also have problems. Well trained and equipped forces of France overwhelmingly deployment of troops in Africa. Germany on paper is the heavy tank and artillery forces that can be thrown into battle, but government oversight of the service claim that the army lacks the necessary equipment. In October 2018, NATO held exercises near the borders of Russia, causing Moscow to accuse the Alliance of “sabre rattling”.