The US military transferred the energy of the laser (VIDEO)
In the research laboratory of the U.S. Navy demonstrated the laser system of energy transfer. It was tested in may, but the video on the website of the laboratory published in late October.
Researchers gave energy with a laser. A “historical” demonstration of high-power radiation, the report says.
Infrared laser developed for military purposes. According to a press release, he sent 400 watts of energy over a distance of 325 meters. The goal is to charge the drones in flight.
The high density of radiation energy stored when the beam shines into the distance. Based on this development. The “ancestor” of the American system experienced in the late 1960s, but success was achieved after nearly 60 years.
New installation — the brainchild project PTROL (Power Transmitted Over the Laser — energy transmission by laser). It has a laser transmitter power of one kilowatt and a receiver that converts radiation energy into electricity. The transducers operate on the photovoltaic effect.
Scientists used invisible infrared laser. The device turned the radiation into direct current, and then (through the inverter) to AC. Energy enough to operate several light bulbs, laptops and coffee makers.
The system monitors the movement of objects in the beam path and disables it until the barrier disappears. According to the developers, it is a safe technology that works in any weather.
The demonstration was the second stage of development. The first was completed two years ago. At the time, the energy transferred by cable to the submarine.
Energy plan to transfer on a frozen in the air, the quadrocopter, and if possible — on a flying drone-type aircraft. The goal is 24-hour continuous power drones of different models. There are literally sky-high plans — to send to our planet the energy from the satellite, which converts sunlight into kilowatts.
By the WAY
Charge drones, lasers have not tried, but is destroyed easily
23 October, Raytheon announced the delivery of the first laser fighter drones. System High-Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) armed with the US air force.
Electro-optical or infrared sensor finds the drones watching over them. Then turn on the laser, shoot down the drones.
In Raytheon said the laser charge from a 220-volt outlet, and if you connect a generator may “almost an infinite number of shots.”
Five years ago, few people worried about the threat of drones — said the President of the division of the Raytheon Space and Airborne Oh Azevedo (Azevedo Roy). Now we constantly hear about attacks or intrusions. Our clients see it and asked us to develop a fully ready system to counter drones. We did it, going from sketches to supply less than 24 months.
Destroyer drones attached to the body of the four-seater SUV Polaris MRZR with the 88-horsepower gasoline engine with a volume of 875 cubic centimeters. Included is the battery charge which is enough for “several tens of laser shots”.
Purchase HELWS is part of the Maneuver Fires Integrated Experiment (MFIX), the purpose of which is to provide the military a relatively cheap weapon against drones. In 2019 with Raytheon signed a contract for 23.8 million dollars. They are isolated for the construction of two HELWS. Another 16 million dollars to spend on the microwave system Phaser.