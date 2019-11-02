The US national debt exceeded 23 trillion dollars
The growth of debt has accelerated since the inauguration of President Donald trump
The public debt of the United States of America has reached a record high of 23 trillion dollars. It is reported The Hill.
According to the Ministry of Finance of the USA, this number is overdue as on Thursday, October 31.
The growth of the national debt has accelerated since the advent of the post of President of the United States Donald trump — with his inauguration, when he was 19,9 trillion dollars.
In this case, the mark 22 trillion dollars (76% of GDP) us national debt reached in February 2019. In June, the office of the U.S. Congress on the budget warned that by 2049 the size of the national debt could reach “unprecedented levels” and to reach 144% of GDP and that we are talking about “substantial risks” to the U.S. economy.
In August the market of us public debt load one of the main indicators of the coming recession: the cost of two-year Treasury bonds briefly exceeded the yield on ten-year that was the first time since 2007 (when the event was followed by the international financial crisis).