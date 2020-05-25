The US national debt is growing rapidly due to quarantine: will you raise taxes
By may 2020, the national debt — all the money that the US has taken and not returned, is more than $25,1 trillion. At the current rate of growth, the amount may grow nearly 70% to more than $42 trillion in 4 years. For comparison, in 2016, the national debt was just under $20 trillion, says Grow.
Understanding of how public debt is very important because American consumers have an impact on this amount: increasing her, slowing growth and helping to offset the debt from their taxes. Some experts believe that tax rates may increase in the next few years after the U.S. paid financial assistance in connection with the coronavirus.
“A very high likelihood that tax rates will rise until 2026,” says ed Slott, certified public accountant and founder of Ed Slott & Co.
As the pandemic affects the national debt
The national debt grows, because for many years the US had a budget deficit. This means that every year the government spends more money than it receives. Over time, the annual deficit was accumulated into a debt of trillions of dollars. And the interest on that debt in 2019 exceeded $375 billion — more than the cost of other key priorities, such as programs for veterans or unemployment insurance.
This year the national debt will probably increase even faster because the government has adopted an ambitious program in connection with the coronavirus, to help consumers, businesses and the U.S. economy as a whole recover from the pandemic COVID-19. The U.S. Treasury recently announced that it will occupy in the second quarter to almost $3 trillion — a record amount.
In the second week of may, democratic lawmakers proposed a second round of aid worth $3 trillion (although it is unlikely to pass, especially in its current form).
What is the national debt
When expenditures exceed revenues during a particular period (usually one year), the government is in deficit. The United States worked with the budget deficit on an annual basis for many years. The last year of surplus, when revenues exceeded expenses, was 2000, according to the congressional Budget office.
Taxes are the main source of income of the country. Total income taxes and payroll accounted for about 85% of the money collected by the government in 2019. Meanwhile, expenditures include discretionary expenditures, including defense and mandatory programs such as Social Security and Medicare. Only these two programs together accounted for almost 41% of the total Federal spending in 2019.
If the government repeatedly operates a budget deficit, then the difference between spent and available means a debt or money that has to take. At the Federal level, the debt is distributed as follows:
- Public debt. About 3/4 of the state debt belongs to the public, including individuals, companies, other countries, such as China and Japan, as well as the Federal reserve. This category includes all bonds, promissory notes and other securities issued by the Treasury Department.
- Intergovernmental retention. The rest of the debt is actually held by the government itself. This category refers to the money that the Treasury is due to other Federal agencies, such as the trust Fund of social security.
The public owns most of US debt. Indeed, government bonds are a popular choice among investors because they are considered among the safest of investments: the Federal government always fulfills its obligations on its debt.
The deficit and tax rates
As a result of the package of financial assistance in connection with the coronavirus and other measures, currently under discussion, the national deficit and debt are projected to continue to grow.
Some experts are warning that to contain this growth, lawmakers may consider raising taxes and reducing funding programs.
“The most significant of the risks is that the U.S. government impose significant tax restrictions in the form of tax increases and spending cuts in 2021,” wrote Hugh Johnson, chief investment officer and founder of Hugh Johnson Advisors, referring to its clients.
For many American workers, the tax rates are the lowest in recent years because of the Law about tax cuts and jobs 2017. The employee, who will earn $55,000 in 2020, will the marginal rate of tax is 22%, if it is only filing the Declaration, compared to 25% until 2017.
The tax rate is scheduled to return to previous levels in 2026, although it may occur earlier.
“The government just wrote a check for 2 trillion dollars from a Bank account without money, says Slott. — Someone will have to pay the bill, and it is likely that it will be the taxpayers”.
Americans feel the financial impact of the pandemic not only on the country level. States and local governments see a decline in revenue. This is due to the fact that orders of isolation and dismissal of people are deprived of two valuable sources: income tax and sales tax. To compensate for this loss, the States and localities can increase other tax rates, including corporate income taxes, excise taxes and sales taxes, and property taxes.
How to prepare for potential tax increases
Much of what happens to government debt, deficit and, ultimately, tax is outside the control of ordinary Americans. However, there are steps you can take now in anticipation of higher taxes.
One of the easiest steps to put money into Roth retirement accounts, such as 401 (k) or IRA, instead of the traditional. One of the main differences between a traditional account and a Roth IRA is when you pay tax. With a traditional IRA you usually get tax relief on contributions and then pay taxes on withdrawals at retirement, whereas a Roth IRA all the way around.
If you have an IRA or old 401 (k) from former employer transfer the money in the Roth IRA called a Roth conversion can save on taxes in the future. Despite the fact that you will have to pay taxes when you make changes, compromise is that you get tax benefits in retirement, because Roth accounts are increasing, staying tax-free and withdraw money from them without tax.
Low tax rates, in particular, make the present time is “favorable” for the consideration of such a transition, because you will fall under a lower tax rate than in the future, I’m sure Slott. That’s why “if you’re younger and you have a lower tax limitation, you should invest everything you can in the Roth account”.
However, regardless of how the Federal government solve the problem of the historical deficit, aggravated by the cost of the coronavirus, you will not be able to avoid paying taxes in General. And your tax rate may increase over time if you earn more money in the future.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6675
[name] => national debt of the USA
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => gosdolg is ssha
)
the US national debt
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 17141
[name] => taxes in the US
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nalogi-v-ssha
)
taxes in the United States
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28331
[name] => Tax season 2020
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => nalogovyj-sezon-2020
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
СпецпроектыFacebookVkontakte
bookmark