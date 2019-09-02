The US Open in 2019: the first racket of the world has withdrawn from the tournament (video)
Novak Djokovic
The first racket of the world Serb Novak Djokovic in the match of 1/8 final of the US Open in 2019 in a match against Stan Wawrinka (ATP, 23) was forced to withdraw from the match in the third set because of a shoulder injury.
At the time of the termination of the struggle Novak lost 4:6, 5:7, 1:2.
Thus, the tournament lost the current holder of the title.
Noteworthy is the reaction of the audience, which, instead of supporting Novak, unhappy start to buzz. Note that the last 3 years acting winners American major shot in the course of the next tournament.
We would add that the campaign Wawrinka in the quarterfinals already made Russian Daniil Medvedev, the Swiss Roger Federer and the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.