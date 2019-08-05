The US President joked the collapse of the Soviet Union
The American President made in one of the States.
The US President joked during a speech before voters in Ohio, where trump tried to explain what the CIS, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Hyser.
“Remember the Soviet Union, when they were all together? Before they all decided to call itself Russia. When they were together, it was always their dream, and then they began to Russia”, — said trump.
The leader of the States also talked about the development of the energy sector, noting that the Union “did a good job” in this regard. “But now we are stronger than Russia. Now we are much stronger than Saudi Arabia,” boasted trump.
