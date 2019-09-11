The US said that Russia is responsible for the murder in Berlin ‘Chechen rebels’ khangoshvili (PHOTO)

Loading...

The murder in Berlin of the former Chechen rebel Zelimkhan khangoshvili in Germany, is Russia, said Tuesday U.S. officials, stoking fears that Moscow is intensifying a campaign of assassinations of alleged enemies of the country abroad, the newspaper the Wall Street Journal.

“The statement of us officials marks the first time the US have linked Russia with the murder. German officials initially said that the murder may be linked to organized crime. Currently, authorities are investigating at least three countries – Germany, Poland and France”, – said in the article, which quotes InoPressa.

“The United States believes that the responsibility for this murder lies with Russia”, – said the US official.

“Us officials refused to say which government officials or organizations in Russia, in their opinion, were involved in the alleged conspiracy to murder khangoshvili. The Kremlin categorically denies any involvement in the killings abroad, though Russia has officially legalized the practice in 2006. Since then, several opponents of the Kremlin have died in attacks in the middle East, Turkey and Ukraine. The attacks in Europe less likely,” writes The Wall Street Journal.

As reminds the edition, the lack of reaction of the German government on the murder khangoshvili has caused criticism from opposition parties, which have argued that Berlin wants to avoid confrontation with Russia.

The representative of the German government declined to comment and said the investigation is ongoing. The Berlin Prosecutor’s office, which is leading the investigation, also declined to comment.

“However, American officials and a German official familiar with the case, said that now the investigation was joined by the foreign intelligence service of the German Federal intelligence service BND, which is a sign of growing suspicion. BND to written request for comments did not answer”, – the newspaper reports.

According to the WSJ, Russian “Vadim Sokolov”, shot on August 23 in the Park Tiergarten Small people from Chechnya, Georgian citizen Zelimkhan khangoshvili, was recently released from a Russian prison after serving a sentence for murder.

“After his release, he was issued a Russian passport in the name of Vadim Sokolov, which U.S. officials consider cover. A few days later he used this document to apply to the French Embassy in Moscow to receive a special visa that allows its holders to move freely in the European Schengen bloc no additional documents”, – reported in the publication.

“This passport on a fictitious name may only be issued by authorities in Russia,” said a us official.

“The suspect flew to Paris and from there went to Warsaw, where he stayed for a few days before heading to Berlin, a us official said. He rented a room at the hotel in Warsaw and left there my Luggage when I went to Berlin with the intention to return, said a Polish government official”.

“It is expected that in Berlin the suspect, whose real name is unknown to investigators, accomplices told about the daily routine khangoshvili. According to investigators, at about noon on Friday, August 23, the killer met Chechen immigrant in a Park in the centre of Berlin, when khangoshvili was heading to the mosque, where he regularly prayed. The suspect approached the victim on the Bicycle, which, according to officials, was placed near the scene before the murder. He quickly drove to khangoshvili and shot him twice in the head with a pistol “Glock 26″ equipped with a silencer, in front of passersby, according to people familiar with the investigation.”

“The suspect killer, according to police, hid in bushes, dressed up and got rid of the gun and the bike, dropping them into the river spree near the Park where the murder occurred. Witnesses called police, who arrested the suspect when he was going to run on the electric skateboard, police said. The German police is now investigating who bought a bike and a scooter. According to officials, after the murder suspect had intended to return to Poland”.

“The police is likely to face uncertainty in identifying the one to whom it was working the killer inside Russia, says The Wall Street Journal. Western officials said that the Russian attempt abroad has traditionally been headed either by the Federal government in Moscow or Pro-Kremlin leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, who runs the security apparatus of ethnic Chechens.”

“People familiar with the investigation, said that there is another possibility, namely that the murder was ordered by Chechnya, not Moscow, but still done with the help of Russian agents, who provided the killer a false name and a new passport.”