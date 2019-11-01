The US state Department: Russian s-400 are distributed around the world as the Kalashnikov assault rifle (PHOTO)

Russia seeks to extend its anti-aircraft missile systems (WRU) s-400 around the world, as it used a Kalashnikov rifle, said at a briefing in Washington, assistant Secretary of state for political-military Affairs Clark Cooper.

“A long way has been covered since then as the AK-47 has become a universal symbol of the Soviet Union supported rebel movements from Southeast Asia to Africa. Today, Russia is working hard to impose various versions of their anti-aircraft missile systems s-400 around the world,” he said.

“Through targeted sales systems such as s-400, Russia tries to exploit the needs of partners in the security field, to create obstacles to our ability… to deliver them the most advanced means of defense,” said Cooper.

“We live in difficult times. We would be naive if I thought that the countries of the world have no other choice but to become partners with America,” declared the assistant Secretary.

On the eve of the first U.S. Undersecretary of state John Sullivan, who is the President of the United States Donald trump has nominated to the post of Ambassador in Moscow, noted that Washington is not yet possible to convince Turkey to abandon the Russian s-400, despite all the efforts, reports TASS.

“We haven’t reached that point, did not convince the Turks as allies of the need to remove all the damage caused to them by opting out of these systems before they reach full combat readiness and begin to “paint” aircraft (that is used for detecting purposes),” said Sullivan.

“The issue in question – sanctions CAATSA and whether it (the purchase by Ankara of Moscow s-400) material transactions. It’s hard for me to characterize it as insignificant given the fact that we have imposed sanctions against China for the acquisition of systems s-400 and planes from Russia,” – said the diplomat.

In September 2017 Russia reported concluded with Turkey the contract on delivery of s-400, the cost is $ 2.5 billion. Ankara will receive a set of regimental (two battalions). The contract involves a partial transfer of production technology to the Turkish side. The first deliveries began on 12 July.

As stated in Thursday, October 31, the Minister of national defence of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, work on the deployment of the Russian s-400 will continue until the spring of 2020.

Against the acquisition of Turkey-400 actively support the US and NATO. The Pentagon on July 17 officially announced the launch of the process of exclusion of Turkey from the production of American fighter-bomber of the fifth generation F-35. The Ministry of defense explained that this step is not part of the sanctions. The latter can be introduced in addition to the decision on the F-35. However, on 28 August, the Secretary of defense mark Esper admitted that Washington would consider returning Ankara to the program creating the F-35, if Turkey will get rid of the s-400.