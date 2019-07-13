The US state Department spoke out against changing the format of negotiations on Ukraine (PHOTO)

United States does not support ideas that change the format of the international negotiations on the situation in Ukraine, said the Agency TASS representative of the U.S. Department of state, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and response to the recent initiative of Kiev by the leadership of Russia.

“We fully support the efforts of President Zelensky, aims to revive the implementation of the Minsk agreements, – said the representative of the foreign Department of the USA. According to her, “Ukraine is fulfilling its obligations in the framework of the “Minsk” to the maximum extent possible”. “Russia needs to do the same,” – said the American diplomat.

“However, she said, – to change the existing negotiation formats will not remove the true obstacles to progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements. This obstacle is “lack of political will of Russia”, claimed the U.S. state Department.

Vladimir Zelensky recently proposed to expand the membership of the negotiations on the settlement in Donbass due to the connection thereto of the head of administration of the USA of Donald trump.