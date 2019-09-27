The US will fall a record snowstorm: such snowfall was not 85 years old
Today and this weekend, a powerful snow storm can bring up to 50 inches (20 centimeters) of snow in some areas of the Western United States. The national weather service says wind force and the abundance of precipitation this September snowstorm can be compared only with the snow storm, the 85-year-old.
It is expected that damaging winds and severe hail will go through some parts of the Midwest on Friday, September 27 on the way a storm system will be located near Wichita, Kansas, to Chicago, Illinois, writes ABC News.
On Friday afternoon in Illinois already were heavy rains and thunderstorms, perhaps a sharp increase in storm events and flash floods.
In the States of Idaho, Montana, and Washington were issued warnings for snow storms.
A snow storm will be particularly strong in parts of Western Montana, where there may be up to 50 inches (20 centimeters) of snow.
According to the National weather service, this snowstorm can be compared to the one that raged in September 1934.
The storm may cause power outages and make travel life-threatening.
It is expected that in addition to the heavy snow the wind will blow with a speed of about 50 mph (80 kph), which will create near zero visibility and adverse conditions, like a snowstorm.
Sunday, September 29, in the Northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest are expected low temperatures and icy wind.
In the Atlantic are still two active tropical cyclone: Lorenzo, 4 hurricane category with winds of 145 mph (233 km / h), and Karen with winds of 40 mph (64 km / h).
It is expected that the cyclone Karen is safely dispersed and will not pose any threat to USA or any other part of the land.
Thursday, 26 September, monsoon storms in a short period of time caused flash floods in some parts of southern California and Arizona. Some roads were closed due to flooding of their water. By Friday the storm has almost stopped.